English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Flipkens withdraws as Larsson is beaten in Budapest

By Opta
Kirsten Flipkens was forced to pull out of Hungarian Ladies Open due to illness
Kirsten Flipkens was forced to pull out of Hungarian Ladies Open due to illness

Budapest, February 20: Second seed Kirsten Flipkens was forced to withdraw from the Hungarian Ladies Open ahead of her opening match in Budapest on Tuesday (February 19).

The 2018 doubles finalist had been set to begin her campaign against Evgeniya Rodina but, having suffered with illness last week, she pulled out earlier in the day.

Rodina instead faced lucky loser Viktoriya Tomova and came through a topsy-turvy contest 6-0 4-6 6-2.

Johanna Larsson - Flipkens' doubles partner at this tournament - was the only other seed on the slate for Tuesday, but she was upset in a 6-1 6-1 thrashing at the hands of Kateryna Kozlova.

Elsewhere, home hopeful Anna Bondar let a one-set lead slip to lose in three to Sorana Cirstea in the day's late match.

There were also wins for Anna Blinkova, against Natalia Vikhlyantseva in three sets, and Iga Swiatek, who saw off Olga Danilovic 6-3 6-0. Elsewhere, Tereza Smitkova defeated Ysaline Bonaventure.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
NZL 330/6 (50.0 vs BAN
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 20, 2019, 0:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 20, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue