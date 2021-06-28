Tennis
Konta out of Wimbledon after close contact tests positive for COVID-19

By David Lynch
Johanna Konta
Johanna Konta

London, June 28: Johanna Konta has been forced out of Wimbledon on the eve of the tournament after a close contact tested positive for COVID-19.

The 30-year-old British number one, who would have begun the Championships as the 27th seed, must isolate for 10 days as a result of the positive test.

Consequently, she will be unable to try to improve on her best result of a run to the semi-finals four years ago.

A tournament statement read: "Johanna Konta has been withdrawn from the Championships - in line with government legislation she is required to self-isolate for 10 days having been classified as a close contact of a positive test for COVID-19.

"Yafan Wang will take her position in the draw as a lucky loser. Our heartfelt sympathies are with Johanna and we hope to see her back on court as soon as possible."

Wang now enters the draw despite losing to Ukraine's Lesia Tsurenko in the third round of qualifying. The 27-year-old reached the second round in 2019.

Story first published: Monday, June 28, 2021, 2:30 [IST]
