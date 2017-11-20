Kontinen, Peers emulate Bryan twins' feat

London, November 20: The Finnish-Australian pair of Henri Kontinen and John Peers beat world No.1 duo Lukasz Kubot and Marcelo Melo 6-4, 6-2 to clinch the doubles crown at Nitto ATP World Tour Finals.

Kontinen and Peers lost their opening round-robin match but went on to become the first pair to win back-to-back titles at the elite season-ending tournament since American twins Bob Bryan and Mike Bryan accomplished the feat in 2003-2004.

It was the fifth title of the year for Kontinen and Peers, including their first Grand Slam triumph together at the Australian Open.

Kontinen and Peers came into the match with a 3-1 head-to head record against their opponents, winning the past two meetings in Washington and Shanghai.

They looked dangerous right from the start and once they managed the first break at 2-2, took control. They lost only one point on first serve throughout the match.

Poland's Kubot and Brazil's Melo, who beat Kontinen and Peers in the Wimbledon semifinals en route to the title, never looked like forcing their way back into the contest which lasted just 70 minutes.