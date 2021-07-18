Krejcikova to take on Martincova in all-Czech final at Prague Open

Prague, July 18: In-form second seed Barbora Krejcikova saw off Wang Xinyu in straight sets on Saturday (July 17) to set up an all-Czech final with Tereza Martincova on home soil at the Prague Open.
French Open champion Krejcikova needed just one hour and nine minutes to overcome Wang 6-1 6-2 and reach her third final in four tournaments.
Krejcikova controlled the match from the off, on her way to a routine win, with the world number 13 having still yet to drop a single set in the Czech capital.
Martincova had earlier been made to work a little harder for her victory over Greet Minnen, but the number eight seed advanced through to Sunday's final with a 6-3 6-4 win.
The 26-year-old let slip a 4-1 lead in the second set as Minnen pulled it back to 4-4, before taking her second match point with a strong forehand.
At the Lausanne Open, a new singles champion on the WTA Tour will be crowned on Sunday when Tamara Zidansek and Clara Burel face off.
Zidansek proved too strong for semi-final debutant Maryna Zanevska, prevailing 7-5 6-3, while Burel needed to dig deep to get the better of fifth seed Caroline Garcia.
Burel, who unlike Zidansek has never previously reached a WTA singles final at all, was a set and a break down to Garcia but recovered to take the match the distance.
The 20-year-old called a medical timeout in the decider, though she managed to put that behind her as she earned three breaks of serve to stun her French compatriot 5-7 6-2 6-2.
The quest for her first WTA title continues 🔜— wta (@WTA) July 17, 2021
The No.1 seed @tamara_zidansek fights past Zanevska in straight-sets!#LadiesOpenLausanne pic.twitter.com/BMktcWG1wV
Elsewhere on Saturday, home favourite Dalma Galfi's tournament was brought to an end at the semi-final stage of the Hungarian Grand Prix with a 6-2 3-6 6-2 defeat to top seed Yulia Putintseva.
Wildcard entrant Galfi offered little in the first set to suggest she would push Putintseva all the way, but she did exactly that with a couple of breaks of serve in the second set.
However, Putintseva, looking to add to her only previous singles title at the 2019 Nuremberg Cup, stormed into a 5-1 lead in the deciding set and ended Galfi's hopes with her first match point.
The Russian will next take on Anhelina Kalinina, who led 6-7 (7-5) 4-1 against Danielle Collins in the other semi-final when her opponent withdrew injured.
"I'm tired but I'm happy." 😅@PutintsevaYulia fought past Galfi in a three-set thriller to secure a spot in the final!#HungarianGrandPrix pic.twitter.com/TYcimVVwQ6— wta (@WTA) July 17, 2021
