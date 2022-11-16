KSLTA-RBTA Tennis fitness programme on Nov 19

Hernan has trained players like 2009 Men's US Open Champion Juan Martin Del Potro, holder of four ATP titles and top-10 player Diego Schwartzman and Athens Olympic Gold medallist Nicholas Massu amongst others.

"We are continuously working for the all-round development of our players. We are very lucky to have a leading physical trainer Hernan Aboitiz himself conducting the physical training. I would also like to thank Rohan Bopanna for making arrangements in bringing Hernan down to his tennis facility and for this collaboration," said Maheshwar Rao, Hon. Secretary KSLTA.

"Tennis is a very physically demanding game. In order to stay match fit at any given time, you need to lay stress on physical training and who better than Aboitiz who has trained many champions, to impart these drills," said Rohan Bopanna who admitted that the students of his academy had immensely benefited while training under Aboitiz during the month of November.

The training programme will include fitness routines, evaluations, demos and drills to enhance the physical strength, speed and agility of a tennis player. Interested players can call 77953 28545 or write to info@kslta.com.

Source: Media Release