Kvitova out of Brisbane International due to virus

London, January 1: Czech star and former champion Petra Kvitova withdrew from the Brisbane International due to a virus.

Kvitova, 27, was set to face Anett Kontaveit in the first round of the WTA Premier event before announcing her withdrawal on Monday.

The 2011 champion and two-time Wimbledon winner revealed she was battling a virus.

"I'm really disappointed," Kvitova said, via the Brisbane International.

"Unfortunately I picked up a virus on the flight to Australia and I haven't been able to get healthy in time.

"It's always a fantastic and competitive place to start the year so I'm sorry not to be in the draw."

“I’m really disappointed. Unfortunately I picked up a virus on the flight to Australia and I haven’t been able to get healthy in time. Its always a fantastic and competitive place to start the year so I’m sorry not to be in the draw” - @Petra_Kvitova pic.twitter.com/crfA1hjrIZ — #BrisbaneTennis (@BrisbaneTennis) January 1, 2018

Heather Watson took Kvitova's place in the draw.

Source: OPTA