Tennis
Kyle Edmund prevails over Andreas Seppi to win New York Open

By Sacha Pisani
Kyle Edmund

New York, February 17: Kyle Edmund defeated Andreas Seppi in straight sets to capture the New York Open title on Sunday (February 16).

Briton Edmund – contesting his first ATP Tour final since 2018 – claimed a 7-5 6-1 victory in New York.

The eighth-seeded Edmund prevailed over Italian opponent Seppi after one hour, 21 minutes for his second ATP crown.

Edmund, who reached the 2018 Australian Open semi-finals, used his serve to see off Seppi on the American hard courts at the 250 tournament.

The South Africa-born Edmund won 31 of his 33 first serve points and did not face a break point throughout the match.

Edmund broke three times en route to his first trophy since winning the 2018 European Open in Belgium.

Story first published: Monday, February 17, 2020, 5:00 [IST]
