Kyrgios earns Nadal showdown, Zverev advances at Mexican Open

Kyrgios was too good for Italian opponent Andreas Seppi, emerging victorious in his opener 6-3 7-5 in Acapulco on Tuesday (February 26).

Beaten in the last 16 at the Delray Beach Open having bowed out of the Australian Open in the first round, Kyrgios advanced on the Mexican hardcourts thanks to 13 aces and four breaks.

Former world number one and 17-time grand slam champion Nadal awaits after the Spanish star accounted for Mischa Zverev 6-3 6-3.

That's how you volley... And that's how you fist-pump... Quick clinic brought to you by @NickKyrgios pic.twitter.com/DEyOkf9lhG — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) February 27, 2019

Nadal – back in action for the first time since losing the Australian Open final against Novak Djokovic – hit 25 winners and tallied just 14 unforced errors as he eyes a third Acapulco crown but first since the ATP 500 event switched from clay.

Sealed in STYLE! @RafaelNadal is back in biz at @AbiertoTelcel with a 6-3 6-3 victory over Mischa Zverev. pic.twitter.com/GvzTRTJo6H — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) February 27, 2019

While one Zverev departed, another progressed with second seed Alexander making light work of Australian Alexei Popyrin 6-3 6-3.

Zverev only lost one point on his first serve, winning 26 of 27, and converted three break points in a routine victory.

Short but sweet! 2018 semi-finalist Alexander Zverev eases past Alexei Popyrin 6-3 6-3 to reach round two at @AbiertoTelcel pic.twitter.com/bXE9kroOV4 — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) February 27, 2019

Next up for Zverev is veteran wildcard David Ferrer, who outlasted Tennys Sandgren 7-6 (7-5) 7-6 (7-3), while Feliciano Lopez beat Dusan Lajovic 6-7 (3-7) 6-2 7-5.

It was a good day for the seeds as John Isner, Diego Schwartzman and Alex de Minaur all progressed to ensure a 100 per cent record on Tuesday.

At the Brasil Open, Albert Ramos-Vinolas, Hugo Dellien and Thiago Seyboth Wild joined sixth seed Jaume Munar and seventh seed Juan Ignacio Londero in the next round.