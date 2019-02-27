English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Kyrgios earns Nadal showdown, Zverev advances at Mexican Open

By Opta
Nick Kyrgios defeated Andreas Seppi to set up Rafael Nadal clash
Nick Kyrgios defeated Andreas Seppi to set up Rafael Nadal clash

Acapulco, February 27: Nick Kyrgios will face top seed Rafael Nadal in the round of 16 after winning his Mexican Open first-round match, while Alexander Zverev also moved through.

Kyrgios was too good for Italian opponent Andreas Seppi, emerging victorious in his opener 6-3 7-5 in Acapulco on Tuesday (February 26).

Beaten in the last 16 at the Delray Beach Open having bowed out of the Australian Open in the first round, Kyrgios advanced on the Mexican hardcourts thanks to 13 aces and four breaks.

Former world number one and 17-time grand slam champion Nadal awaits after the Spanish star accounted for Mischa Zverev 6-3 6-3.

Nadal – back in action for the first time since losing the Australian Open final against Novak Djokovic – hit 25 winners and tallied just 14 unforced errors as he eyes a third Acapulco crown but first since the ATP 500 event switched from clay.

While one Zverev departed, another progressed with second seed Alexander making light work of Australian Alexei Popyrin 6-3 6-3.

Zverev only lost one point on his first serve, winning 26 of 27, and converted three break points in a routine victory.

Next up for Zverev is veteran wildcard David Ferrer, who outlasted Tennys Sandgren 7-6 (7-5) 7-6 (7-3), while Feliciano Lopez beat Dusan Lajovic 6-7 (3-7) 6-2 7-5.

It was a good day for the seeds as John Isner, Diego Schwartzman and Alex de Minaur all progressed to ensure a 100 per cent record on Tuesday.

At the Brasil Open, Albert Ramos-Vinolas, Hugo Dellien and Thiago Seyboth Wild joined sixth seed Jaume Munar and seventh seed Juan Ignacio Londero in the next round.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 27, 2019, 12:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 27, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS

    Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue