La Liga becomes an official Davis Cup sponsor

As part of the deal, La Liga will promote the Davis Cup Finals through their international broadcasts in Europe, Asia, Africa, United States and Latin America.

The campaign will air during La Liga matches scheduled throughout the month of October.

La Liga is a global reference as a sports and entertainment brand with a reach of 2.7 billion viewers across nearly 200 countries worldwide. Through this deal, the Davis Cup, the largest annual international men's team tournament, will increase its global audience reaching millions of tennis fans and new audiences of sports enthusiasts.

Commenting on the deal, ITF president David Haggerty, ITF president said, "The cross-sport partnership with LaLiga is innovative for the Davis Cup. This will widen our reach to not only tennis fans but other sports enthusiasts."

Kosmos Tennis CEO Javier Alonso shared the sentiments, "By combining the reach of La Liga with that of the Davis Cup, we will connect the global tennis and football communities and engage with millions of sports fans worldwide."

Oscar Mayo, International Business Development Director at La Liga, also agreed: "The fact that Spain, our home market, will host the first two editions of the Davis Cup Finals and, that other strategic markets for us are being considered to host future editions, have been key in our decision to go ahead with this sponsorship agreement."

Additionally, in this first edition, La Liga will also be official sponsor in the Davis Cup by BNP Paribas Qualifiers in which 24 countries will compete on Friday and Saturday around the world with the goal of winning a place in the Davis Cup by BNP Paribas Madrid Finals.

The 12 winners will join the 6 nations already qualified to compete in Madrid in November: Croatia, France, United States, Spain, Argentina and Great Britain.

The best 18 nations in the world will form the final line-up to compete from November 18 to 24 in Madrid, Spain.

The Davis Cup Finals competition begins with a group stage comprising 18 teams competing in six groups of three nations, playing three - 2 singles, 1 doubles - 3-set tiebreak matches. The six group winners plus the two second-placed teams with the best records - based on sets and games won - will qualify for the quarterfinals. The Davis Cup World Champions will be crowned after the completion of this knockout phase.

The Finals draw ceremony will take place on February 14 from Madrid.

(Source: La Liga Media)