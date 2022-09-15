Tennis
Laver Cup 2022: Schedule, Teams, Previous Winners, Telecast and Live Streaming Information

Roger Federer set for final ATP event in Laver Cup 2022
Roger Federer set for final ATP event in Laver Cup 2022

The Laver Cup 2022 is set to be held at the O2 Arena in London, United Kingdom, from September 23 to September 25 featuring some of the top names in men's tennis as Team Europe faces Team World.

The fifth edition of the Laver Cup will see defending four time champions Team Europe aim for their fifth title in a row. The Laver Cup will be a three-day event with four matches scheduled for the day.

Each day of the Laver Cup will feature three singles match and one doubles match with the team to register 13 points winning the title. Day 1 will see a win secure 1 point each, while day 2 will see a win awarded 2 points and on the final day, day 3 - each win will be awarded 3 points each.

In case both teams are tied after 12 matches - a final overtime doubles match is played as a regular set with advantage scoring and a tie-break. If only one match is required, an exhibition match will be played following the trophy ceremony.

The Laver Cup 2022 will also be the final outing for legendary Roger Federer, who will be for the first time teaming up with grand slam rivals, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal, a familiar opponent Andy Murray as well as rising Stefanos Tsitsipas and Casper Ruud.

20-time grand slam champion Federer has announced the Laver Cup will be his last ATP event. Federer has played alongside Nadal and Djokovic earlier as well, but this will be the first time, the big three will be on the same team.

The World Team, on the other hand, will feature stars from USA, Australia and Argentina including Frances Tiafoe, who had a brilliant outing in the recently concluded US Open 2022.

Now, here is a look at the Laver Cup 2022 teams, schedule, telecast information and the previous winners of the competition:

Laver Cup 2022 Teams

Team Europe (Captain: Bjorn Borg, Vice Captain: Thomas Enqvist)

Player Country
Roger Federer Switzerland
Rafael Nadal Spain
Novak Djokovic Serbia
Andy Murray Great Britain
Casper Ruud Norway
Stefanos Tsitsipas Greece

Team World (Captain: John McEnroe, Vice Captain: Patrick McEnroe)

Player Country
Frances Tiafoe USA
Taylor Fritz USA
Felix Auger-Aliassime Canada
Diego Schwartzman Argentina
Alex de Minaur Australia
Jack Sock USA
Laver Cup 2022 Tournament Schedule

Date Day Matches Session Time in IST
September 23 Friday Singles, Singles, Singles & Doubles 5:30 PM & 11:30 PM
September 24 Saturday Singles, Singles, Singles & Doubles 5:30 PM & 11:30 PM
September 25 Sunday Doubles, Singles, Singles & Singles 4:30 PM & 8:30 PM
Laver Cup Previous Winner and Final Points

Year Host Winner Runner Up Points
2021 Boston, USA Team Europe Team World 14-1
2019 Geneva, Switzerland Team Europe Team World 13-11
2018 Chicago, USA Team Europe Team World 13-8
2017 Prague, Czech Republic Team Europe Team World 15-9
Laver Cup 2022 Telecast and Live Streaming Info

Sony Pictures Network (SPN) will telecast the matches in India, while the live streaming of the same will be available on Sony LIV app and website.

Story first published: Thursday, September 15, 2022, 20:11 [IST]
