Laver Cup 2022: Schedule, Teams, Previous Winners, Telecast and Live Streaming Information

The fifth edition of the Laver Cup will see defending four time champions Team Europe aim for their fifth title in a row. The Laver Cup will be a three-day event with four matches scheduled for the day.

Each day of the Laver Cup will feature three singles match and one doubles match with the team to register 13 points winning the title. Day 1 will see a win secure 1 point each, while day 2 will see a win awarded 2 points and on the final day, day 3 - each win will be awarded 3 points each.

In case both teams are tied after 12 matches - a final overtime doubles match is played as a regular set with advantage scoring and a tie-break. If only one match is required, an exhibition match will be played following the trophy ceremony.

The Laver Cup 2022 will also be the final outing for legendary Roger Federer, who will be for the first time teaming up with grand slam rivals, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal, a familiar opponent Andy Murray as well as rising Stefanos Tsitsipas and Casper Ruud.

20-time grand slam champion Federer has announced the Laver Cup will be his last ATP event. Federer has played alongside Nadal and Djokovic earlier as well, but this will be the first time, the big three will be on the same team.

The World Team, on the other hand, will feature stars from USA, Australia and Argentina including Frances Tiafoe, who had a brilliant outing in the recently concluded US Open 2022.

Now, here is a look at the Laver Cup 2022 teams, schedule, telecast information and the previous winners of the competition:

Laver Cup 2022 Teams Team Europe (Captain: Bjorn Borg, Vice Captain: Thomas Enqvist) Player Country Roger Federer Switzerland Rafael Nadal Spain Novak Djokovic Serbia Andy Murray Great Britain Casper Ruud Norway Stefanos Tsitsipas Greece Team World (Captain: John McEnroe, Vice Captain: Patrick McEnroe) Player Country Frances Tiafoe USA Taylor Fritz USA Felix Auger-Aliassime Canada Diego Schwartzman Argentina Alex de Minaur Australia Jack Sock USA Laver Cup 2022 Tournament Schedule Date Day Matches Session Time in IST September 23 Friday Singles, Singles, Singles & Doubles 5:30 PM & 11:30 PM September 24 Saturday Singles, Singles, Singles & Doubles 5:30 PM & 11:30 PM September 25 Sunday Doubles, Singles, Singles & Singles 4:30 PM & 8:30 PM Laver Cup Previous Winner and Final Points Year Host Winner Runner Up Points 2021 Boston, USA Team Europe Team World 14-1 2019 Geneva, Switzerland Team Europe Team World 13-11 2018 Chicago, USA Team Europe Team World 13-8 2017 Prague, Czech Republic Team Europe Team World 15-9 Laver Cup 2022 Telecast and Live Streaming Info Sony Pictures Network (SPN) will telecast the matches in India, while the live streaming of the same will be available on Sony LIV app and website.