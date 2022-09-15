Laver Cup 2022: Schedule, Teams, Previous Winners, Telecast and Live Streaming Information

The
fifth
edition
of
the
Laver
Cup
will
see
defending
four
time
champions
Team
Europe
aim
for
their
fifth
title
in
a
row.
The
Laver
Cup
will
be
a
three-day
event
with
four
matches
scheduled
for
the
day.
Each
day
of
the
Laver
Cup
will
feature
three
singles
match
and
one
doubles
match
with
the
team
to
register
13
points
winning
the
title.
Day
1
will
see
a
win
secure
1
point
each,
while
day
2
will
see
a
win
awarded
2
points
and
on
the
final
day,
day
3
-
each
win
will
be
awarded
3
points
each.
In
case
both
teams
are
tied
after
12
matches
-
a
final
overtime
doubles
match
is
played
as
a
regular
set
with
advantage
scoring
and
a
tie-break.
If
only
one
match
is
required,
an
exhibition
match
will
be
played
following
the
trophy
ceremony.
The
Laver
Cup
2022
will
also
be
the
final
outing
for
legendary
Roger
Federer,
who
will
be
for
the
first
time
teaming
up
with
grand
slam
rivals,
Novak
Djokovic
and
Rafael
Nadal,
a
familiar
opponent
Andy
Murray
as
well
as
rising
Stefanos
Tsitsipas
and
Casper
Ruud.
20-time
grand
slam
champion
Federer
has
announced
the
Laver
Cup
will
be
his
last
ATP
event.
Federer
has
played
alongside
Nadal
and
Djokovic
earlier
as
well,
but
this
will
be
the
first
time,
the
big
three
will
be
on
the
same
team.
The
World
Team,
on
the
other
hand,
will
feature
stars
from
USA,
Australia
and
Argentina
including
Frances
Tiafoe,
who
had
a
brilliant
outing
in
the
recently
concluded
US
Open
2022.
Now,
here
is
a
look
at
the
Laver
Cup
2022
teams,
schedule,
telecast
information
and
the
previous
winners
of
the
competition:
Laver
Cup
2022
Teams
Team
Europe
(Captain:
Bjorn
Borg,
Vice
Captain:
Thomas
Enqvist)
|
Player
|
Country
|
Roger
Federer
|
Switzerland
|
Rafael
Nadal
|
Spain
|
Novak
Djokovic
|
Serbia
|
Andy
Murray
|
Great
Britain
|
Casper
Ruud
|
Norway
|
Stefanos
Tsitsipas
|
Greece
Team
World
(Captain:
John
McEnroe,
Vice
Captain:
Patrick
McEnroe)
|
Player
|
Country
|
Frances
Tiafoe
|
USA
|
Taylor
Fritz
|
USA
|
Felix
Auger-Aliassime
|
Canada
|
Diego
Schwartzman
|
Argentina
|
Alex
de
Minaur
|
Australia
|
Jack
Sock
|
USA
Laver
Cup
2022
Tournament
Schedule
|
Date
|
Day
|
Matches
|
Session
Time
in
IST
|
September
23
|
Friday
|
Singles,
Singles,
Singles
&
Doubles
|
5:30
PM
&
11:30
PM
|
September
24
|
Saturday
|
Singles,
Singles,
Singles
&
Doubles
|
5:30
PM
&
11:30
PM
|
September
25
|
Sunday
|
Doubles,
Singles,
Singles
&
Singles
|
4:30
PM
&
8:30
PM
Laver
Cup
Previous
Winner
and
Final
Points
|
Year
|
Host
|
Winner
|
Runner
Up
|
Points
|
2021
|
Boston,
USA
|
Team
Europe
|
Team
World
|
14-1
|
2019
|
Geneva,
Switzerland
|
Team
Europe
|
Team
World
|
13-11
|
2018
|
Chicago,
USA
|
Team
Europe
|
Team
World
|
13-8
|
2017
|
Prague,
Czech
Republic
|
Team
Europe
|
Team
World
|
15-9
Laver
Cup
2022
Telecast
and
Live
Streaming
Info
Sony
Pictures
Network
(SPN)
will
telecast
the
matches
in
India,
while
the
live
streaming
of
the
same
will
be
available
on
Sony
LIV
app
and
website.
