Local boy Arjun Kadhe gets wild card for Tata Open Maharashtra

Just a month ago, Kadhe beat Ramkumar Ramanathan in the first round of the KPIT-MSLTA Challenger. It was the local lad’s best win in terms of beating a higher-ranked player.

“Kadhe has shown a lot of promise and Pune being his home should certainly be an additional motivation to do well here. We wish all our wild-card entrants the best of luck,” said Prashant Sutar, Tournament Director, Tata Open Maharashtra.

The tournament will be played at the Mhalunge Balewadi Stadium, Pune from December 31, 2018 to January 5, 2019. Defending champion and World No. 30 Gilles Simon from France alongside World No. 6 Kevin Anderson from South Africa, World No. 25 Hyeon Chung from Korea and World No. 45 Malek Jaziri from Tunisia will play the season-opening event.

Source: Press Release