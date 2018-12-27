English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Local boy Arjun Kadhe gets wild card for Tata Open Maharashtra

By
Local boy Arjun Kadhe

Pune, December 27: Tata Open Maharashtra organisers on Thursday announced wild-card entry for Arjun Kadhe in singles draw. The 24-year old will join Prajnesh Gunneswaran, Ramkumar Ramanathan as the third wild-card entrant in the season opener ATP World Tour event.

Just a month ago, Kadhe beat Ramkumar Ramanathan in the first round of the KPIT-MSLTA Challenger. It was the local lad’s best win in terms of beating a higher-ranked player.

“Kadhe has shown a lot of promise and Pune being his home should certainly be an additional motivation to do well here. We wish all our wild-card entrants the best of luck,” said Prashant Sutar, Tournament Director, Tata Open Maharashtra.

The tournament will be played at the Mhalunge Balewadi Stadium, Pune from December 31, 2018 to January 5, 2019. Defending champion and World No. 30 Gilles Simon from France alongside World No. 6 Kevin Anderson from South Africa, World No. 25 Hyeon Chung from Korea and World No. 45 Malek Jaziri from Tunisia will play the season-opening event.

Source: Press Release

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Thursday, December 27, 2018, 17:52 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 27, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue