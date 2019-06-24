English

Sonego shocks Sousa, Troicki labours through at Antalya Open

By
Lorenzo Sonego
Joao Sousa slipped out of the Antalya Open after the loss to Lorenzo Sonego (pictured)as Viktor Troicki scraped into the main draw.

Antalya, June 24: Lorenzo Sonego shocked eighth seed Joao Sousa to progress into the second round of the Antalya Open on Sunday.

Having convincingly won the first set, Sonego got the better of the 2018 quarter-finalist after a remarkable tie-break.

Sousa looked to have the edge when he made it 11-10, but Sonego fought back, claiming successive points before breaking serve to wrap up a 6-4 7-6 (13-11) victory.

Miomir Kecmanovic also won his first-round tie, coming through 6-4 6-3 against Jaume Munar.

Viktor Troicki will meet Jozef Kovalik in the first round after the top-ranked qualifier survived a scare from Roberto Ortega-Olmedo.

Troicki fell behind in the first set on Sunday and needed a tie-break to keep himself in the match in the second.

But the two-time Sydney International champion rallied in the third, securing a 3-6 7-6 (7-4) 6-2 win.

Story first published: Monday, June 24, 2019, 3:40 [IST]
