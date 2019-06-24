Sonego shocks Sousa, Troicki labours through at Antalya Open

Having convincingly won the first set, Sonego got the better of the 2018 quarter-finalist after a remarkable tie-break.

Sousa looked to have the edge when he made it 11-10, but Sonego fought back, claiming successive points before breaking serve to wrap up a 6-4 7-6 (13-11) victory.

Miomir Kecmanovic also won his first-round tie, coming through 6-4 6-3 against Jaume Munar.

Viktor Troicki will meet Jozef Kovalik in the first round after the top-ranked qualifier survived a scare from Roberto Ortega-Olmedo.

Troicki fell behind in the first set on Sunday and needed a tie-break to keep himself in the match in the second.

But the two-time Sydney International champion rallied in the third, securing a 3-6 7-6 (7-4) 6-2 win.