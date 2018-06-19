Rybarikova ousts Pliskova in Birmingham, seeds fail in Mallorca

Rybarikova beat Pliskova at Wimbledon last year and history repeated itself when the unseeded Slovakian saw off the world number seven 6-2 6-3 on Monday.

Pliskova was thrashed by Maria Sharapova in the third round of the French Open and started her grass-court season in disappointing fashion at Edgbaston Priory Club.

The 19-ranked Rybarikova served eight aces and won 81 per cent of points on her first serve in a commanding victory, which was sealed with a fourth break.

Rybarikova's second-round opponent will be Kristina Mladenovic, who recovered from a poor start to beat Katerina Siniakova 1-6 6-2 6-4.

Naomi Osaka beat Katie Boulter in her homeland, while Daria Gavrilova got the better of Dominika Cibulkova.

Kontaveit fell at the first hurdle in Mallorca, where Tatjana Maria came from a set down to defeat the fourth seed 3-6 6-4 6-3.

Fourth seed Carla Suarez Navarro went down 6-4 7-6 (7-4) to fellow Spaniard Lara Arruabarrena, while Alison Van Uytvanck toppled eighth seed Aryna Sabalenka 3-6 6-4 6-2.

Carina Witthoeft and Samantha Stosur were the other first-round winners.