English

Rybarikova ousts Pliskova in Birmingham, seeds fail in Mallorca

Posted By:
Magdalena Rybarikova
Magdalena Rybarikova... the giant killer!

Birmingham, June 19: Magdalena Rybarikova claimed the scalp of Karolina Pliskova in the first round of the Birmingham Classic and Anett Kontaveit was among three seeds to crash out of the Mallorca Open on day one.

Rybarikova beat Pliskova at Wimbledon last year and history repeated itself when the unseeded Slovakian saw off the world number seven 6-2 6-3 on Monday.

Pliskova was thrashed by Maria Sharapova in the third round of the French Open and started her grass-court season in disappointing fashion at Edgbaston Priory Club.

The 19-ranked Rybarikova served eight aces and won 81 per cent of points on her first serve in a commanding victory, which was sealed with a fourth break.

Rybarikova's second-round opponent will be Kristina Mladenovic, who recovered from a poor start to beat Katerina Siniakova 1-6 6-2 6-4.

Naomi Osaka beat Katie Boulter in her homeland, while Daria Gavrilova got the better of Dominika Cibulkova.

Kontaveit fell at the first hurdle in Mallorca, where Tatjana Maria came from a set down to defeat the fourth seed 3-6 6-4 6-3.

Fourth seed Carla Suarez Navarro went down 6-4 7-6 (7-4) to fellow Spaniard Lara Arruabarrena, while Alison Van Uytvanck toppled eighth seed Aryna Sabalenka 3-6 6-4 6-2.

Carina Witthoeft and Samantha Stosur were the other first-round winners.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Match Drawn
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 19, 2018, 3:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 19, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS

    Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue