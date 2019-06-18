English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Monfils suffers early Halle exit as Zverev progresses

By Opta
gael-monfils-cropped

Halle, June 18: Gael Monfils suffered a surprise early exit at the Halle Open, but Alexander Zverev safely booked his place in the second round on Monday (June 17).

Fifth seed Monfils was beaten at the opening stage 7-6 (8-6) 6-4 by French compatriot Pierre-Hugues Herbert, ranked 43rd in the world.

Germany's Zverev progressed on home soil with a 6-4 7-5 victory over Robin Haase in what was his first triumph of the year on grass after defeat to Dustin Brown in Stuttgart last week.

Third seed Karen Khachanov also sealed a spot in the last 16 with a 7-6 (7-5) 6-4 success at the expense of Miomir Kecmanovic.

There were also wins for Radu Albot, Steve Johnson and Portuguese qualifier Joao Sousa.

Top seed Roger Federer faces John Millman on Tuesday with the chance to gain revenge for his defeat to the Australian in last year's US Open.

The man who defeated the Swiss ace in the Halle final last year, Borna Coric, opens the defence of his title against Spain's Jaume Munar.

More TENNIS News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Match 24 - June 18 2019, 03:00 PM
England
Afghanistan
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Bangladesh won by 7 wickets
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Tuesday, June 18, 2019, 1:50 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 18, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue