Murray's mother backs her son to return

The three-time time Grand Slam champion said before his first-round exit at the Australian Open last month that the tournament could be his last as a professional due to severe hip pain.

"I think he will (return)," Judy was quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

"(But) I think he's aware that it might not be possible.

Andy Murray: Judy Murray backs her son to return to tennis after undergoing hip surgery https://t.co/UDrTaDNQ9M pic.twitter.com/KGPr8HOihj — SPORTS CIRCUS INT. (@SPORTSCIRCUSINT) February 22, 2019

"He's a smart guy, he has a lot of interest in different things, he has a lot of options in life after tennis. But the most important thing is that he's free from the pain he's had for 20 months.

"He has a young family, you have to think about the quality of life for the rest of your life. Actually, that's the most important thing."

The two-time Olympic champion said last month surgery was the only option if he wanted to extend his career.

