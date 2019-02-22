English

Murray's mother backs her son to return

By
Andy Murray
Andy Murray's mother Judy has backed her son to make a comeback.

Bengaluru, February 22: Former world No.1 Andy Murray could return to competitive tennis after undergoing hip resurfacing surgery last month, but he also knows that career might already be over, his mother Judy has said.

The three-time time Grand Slam champion said before his first-round exit at the Australian Open last month that the tournament could be his last as a professional due to severe hip pain.

"I think he will (return)," Judy was quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

"(But) I think he's aware that it might not be possible.

"He's a smart guy, he has a lot of interest in different things, he has a lot of options in life after tennis. But the most important thing is that he's free from the pain he's had for 20 months.

"He has a young family, you have to think about the quality of life for the rest of your life. Actually, that's the most important thing."

The two-time Olympic champion said last month surgery was the only option if he wanted to extend his career.

(With Agency inputs)

    Friday, February 22, 2019, 14:01 [IST]
