Murray should appoint Delgado as Lendl replacement: Henman

London, November 20: Andy Murray need look no further than Jamie Delgado for his next head coach, according to former British number one Tim Henman.

Murray announced the end of his coaching relationship with Ivan Lendl last week, the duo parting company for the second time.

During their two spells together, Murray won all three of his grand slam titles and each of his Olympic gold medals.

However, they "mutually agreed" to go their separate ways on Friday (November 17) and Henman does not believe Murray needs another big-name head coach.

Instead, the 43-year-old believes Delgado can step into the breach, particularly given his long working relationship with the two-time Wimbledon champion.

"With Andy's experience and knowledge of the game, I wouldn't think he needs to bring another person into the team," Henman told BBC Sport.

"He's got Jamie, who played to a decent level and did a very good coaching job with Gilles Muller first, and has been with Andy for a good couple of years and understands him as well as anyone.

"He had a great couple of periods with Lendl and I think it's more about focusing on the positives and the things the whole team has learned."

Murray endured a tough 2017 season, which ended prematurely due to a hip injury following his quarter-final defeat to Sam Querrey at Wimbledon.

Yet Henman expects the 30-year-old to come back stronger next year as he looks to climb back towards the top of the world rankings, Murray having slipped to 16th during his time on the sidelines.

"Having seen him train and practice at Wimbledon quite a lot, he is working unbelievably hard and making big strides," Henman added.

"Most people who have just finished the year now will be having time off before thinking about their pre-season, but Andy's had weeks and months to really build up.

"I think that with still six or seven weeks before the season starts, I'm quite confident that he is going to be back ready and raring to go."

