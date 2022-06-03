Nadal vs Zverev French Open 2022 Semifinal: H2H on Clay Court, Route to Semis, Betting Odds, Match Prediction

Nadal reached the semis beating Novak Djokovic in the quarterfinal while Zverev got the better of Carlos Alcaraz in the last 8.

The Spaniard Nadal has an overwhelming record at the French Open but the recent form leans more towards Germany’s Zverev. Even Nadal himself has admitted that the German is playing very good tennis at the moment.

So, let’s take a closer look at the stats ahead of the Nadal vs Zverev quarterfinal match.

1 Nadal vs Zverev Head to Head

Nadal and Zverev have played 9 times against each other. Nadal leads 6-3 in their career meetings. It means Nadal has a 67% winning percentage over the German. But this is only one picture, let’s decode it further.

2 Nadal vs Zverev Record at Grand Slams

Nadal and Zverev faced each other only once in the Grand Slams. Nadal beat Zverev in the 2017 Australian Open Quarterfinals in a five-setter — 4-6, 6-3, 6-7, 6-3, 6-2.

2 Nadal vs Zverev record on hard court

Nadal and Zverev have played 4 times on hard surfaces. They are now locked at 2-2 on hard courts. In Indian Wells, Nadal beat Zverev 6-7, 6-0, 7-5 in 2016 and a year later came that win at the Australian Open. However, Zverev won their last two meetings at ATP Final 2019 (6-2, 6-4) and in Paris Masters 2020 (6-4, 7-5).

3 Nadal vs Zverev record on clay court

Nadal and Zverev has played each other 5 times on clay courts. The Spanish legend leads 4-1 on clay. Nadal beat Zverev in Monte Carlo Masters (2017), Davis Cup quarterfinal (2018), Rome Open (2018, 2021), Zverev’s lone win on clay over Rafa came in 2021 Madrid Open quarterfinals.

4 Nadal route to semis

R1: bt Jordan Thompson — 6-2, 6-2 6-2

R2: bt Corentin Moutet — 6-3, 6-1, 6-4,

R3: bt Botic Zandshulp — 6-3, 6-2, 6-4.

R4: bt Felix Aliassime — 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3

QF: bt Novak Djokovic — 6-2, 4-6, 7-2, 7-6 (4).

5 Zverev route to semis

R1: bt Sebastian Ofner — 6-2, 6-4, 6-4.

R2: bt Sebastian Baez — 2-6, 4-6, 6-1, 6-2, 7-5

R3: Brandon Nakashima — 7-6 (2), 6-3, 7-6 (5)

R4: Bernabe Miralles — 7-6 (11), 7-5, 6-3

QF: Carlos Alcaraz — 6-4, 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (7)

6 Betting odds

Nadal has beaten only twice in the French Open by Robin Soderling and Djokovic. So, can Zverev join that elite and elusive list? It will be tough for the German. Nadal is a -330 odds on favourite to Zverev’s odds of +250 so, the bets are clearly on Rafa. While betting odds are based purely on history and recent form indexes of both the players, it is clear that Zverev will have to summon all his punches to go past Nadal.