Tennis
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Osaka brought to tears by spectator, eliminated from Indian Wells by Kudermetova

By Daniel Lewis

California, March 13: Naomi Osaka was brought to tears by a heckling spectator during her Indian Wells Open match with Veronika Kudermetova before going on to lose 6-0 6-4.

The incident happened after Osaka had been broken by Kudermetova in the first game, with someone in attendance reported to have yelled "Naomi, you suck".

Four-time grand slam winner Osaka, competing in her first tournament since January's shock early Australian Open exit, appeared to ask the chair umpire to take action.

Osaka initially put that unneeded distraction behind her by taking the next point, but she wasted two break opportunities and Kudermetova successfully held to move 2-0 ahead.

The 24-year-old was in tears as she prepared to serve her next game and held further discussions with the court supervisor after going 3-0 down.

She could not recover and, after losing the first set 6-0, Osaka suffered the only break of serve in the seventh game of the second set to lose the contest fairly resoundingly.

Kudermetova will now face Marie Bouzkova for a place in the last 16 after the Czech recovered to see off home hopeful Jessica Pegula 5-7 6-2 6-0.

Two-time champion Victoria Azarenka also made it through on Saturday (March 12) with a 6-3 7-5 victory over lucky loser Astra Sharma, setting up a meeting with Elena Rybakina.

Leyla Fernandez saved four match points against Amanda Anisimova in a dramatic match that came to an end when the American retired through illness.

After losing the opener 6-2, Fernandez took the second set to a tie-break but felt unable to continue. Anisimova will meet Shelby Rogers in a rematch of last year's last-16 encounter.

Comments

MORE NAOMI OSAKA NEWS

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

Story first published: Sunday, March 13, 2022, 12:50 [IST]
Other articles published on Mar 13, 2022
Recent Tournaments
Mar 09, 2022 - Mar 20, 2022
ATP BNP Paribas Open:Mens Doubles
Mar 09, 2022 - Mar 20, 2022
ATP BNP Paribas Open:Mens Singles
Mar 07, 2022 - Mar 13, 2022
ATP Santiago Challenger:Mens Singles
Mar 07, 2022 - Mar 13, 2022
ATP Roseto Degli Abruzzi Challenger:Mens Singles
Mar 09, 2022 - Mar 20, 2022
ATP BNP Paribas Open:Womens Singles
Mar 07, 2022 - Mar 12, 2022
ATP Monterrey Challenger:Mens Singles
+More

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments