Australian Open: Osaka powers past Svitolina in Melbourne, cruises into semi-final

By Opta
Melbourne, Jan 23: Naomi Osaka cruised into a second grand slam semi-final after proving too good for Elina Svitolina at the Australian Open on Wednesday (January 23).

The US Open champion powered past Svitolina in an impressive 6-4 6-1 victory in their quarter-final on Rod Laver Arena.

Osaka, the 21-year-old fourth seed, was the aggressor throughout and she was too strong for the sixth-seeded Svitolina.

Svitolina, who beat Osaka twice last year, is now 0-4 in major quarter-finals and needed treatment during the second set.

Osaka will face either Serena Williams or Karolina Pliskova in the last four.

After a few relatively comfortable holds, Osaka and Svitolina traded breaks, the former using her power to grab a 5-3 lead.

Serving for the set, Osaka produced some nervy points from 30-15 to allow Svitolina to get back on serve once more.

Incredibly, Osaka gave up a 0-40 lead in the next game, but a return winner and Svitolina hitting the net with a backhand saw the Japanese star take the set.

Osaka quickly grabbed a 3-0 lead in the second set before Svitolina took a medical timeout for treatment on her shoulder/neck area.

But the break did nothing to slow down Osaka, who closed out a superb victory in one hour, 12 minutes.

STATISTICAL BREAKDOWN Osaka bt Svitolina 6-4 6-1

WINNERS/UNFORCED ERRORS Osaka - 31/25 Svitolina - 11/16

ACES/DOUBLE FAULTS Osaka - 8/0 Svitolina - 1/3

BREAK POINTS WON Osaka - 5/13 Svitolina - 2/4

FIRST SERVE PERCENTAGE Osaka - 61 Svitolina - 58

PERCENTAGE OF POINTS WON ON FIRST/SECOND SERVE Osaka - 64/52 Svitolina - 60/27

TOTAL POINTS Osaka - 60 Svitolina - 46

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 23, 2019, 7:10 [IST]
