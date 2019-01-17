English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Osaka 'not telling' when it comes to injury niggle

By
Naomi Osaka
Naomi Osaka called for the trainer during her second-round win at the Australian Open, but refused to explain what her injury issue was.

Melbourne, January 17: A smiling Naomi Osaka referred to an apparent injury scare at the Australian Open as "not that big of a deal" after moving into round three with a straight-sets win over Tamara Zidansek.

Fourth seed Osaka, who claimed her maiden Grand Slam title with victory in the US Open last September, dropped just six games for the second match in succession on Thursday.

However, the Japanese did call for the trainer in the second set against Zidansek before completing a 6-2 6-4 victory.

Asked to explain what the issue was at a post-match news conference, Osaka said: "I was able to finish and win the match, so it's not that big of a deal.

"It's something that I have to keep an eye on. I'm not telling you, though."

Osaka has been hampered by a back injury recently and was pressed on whether that was the problem.

"You'll never guess. You'll never find out," she replied with a grin.

The 21-year-old faces Hsieh Su-wei, the 28th seed, in round three.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Dembele leaves Spurs for Guangzhou
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Thursday, January 17, 2019, 15:50 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 17, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue