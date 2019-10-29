English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Naomi Osaka withdraws from WTA Finals

By Jon Fisher
Naomi Osaka

Shenzhen (China), October 29: World number three Naomi Osaka has withdrawn from the season-ending WTA Finals in Shenzhen due to a right shoulder injury.

The Japanese opened her campaign with a three-set victory over Petra Kvitova on Sunday (October 27) but has deemed herself unfit to take part in her second Red Group match against Ash Barty on Tuesday (October 29).

She will be replaced by Kiki Bertens.

In a statement, Osaka said: "I’m disappointed to have to withdraw from the Finals.

"It has been a great event in Shenzhen, and it’s the biggest WTA event of the year. This is not how I wanted to end this tournament or my season. I look forward to getting healthy and hope to be back here in Shenzhen next year."

Osaka ends her year on an 11-match unbeaten run having not tasted defeat since her US Open title defence ended at the hands of Belinda Bencic at the round of 16 stage in September.

Since then, the 22-year-old has registered title wins in Osaka and Beijing.

More NAOMI OSAKA News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Tuesday, October 29, 2019, 13:30 [IST]
Other articles published on Oct 29, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue