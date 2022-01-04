Novak Djokovic given 'exemption permission' to compete in Australian Open

Melbourne, January 4: Novak Djokovic has announced he will play at the Australian Open, revealing he has been given "exemption permission" to compete.
The world number one and nine-time champion in Melbourne has not declared whether he has been vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus.
Australia has stringent rules about who should be allowed to enter the country, with tennis players needing to be either vaccinated or hold a medical exemption in order to play the grand slam tournament.
Serbian superstar Djokovic wrote on Instagram: "I’ve spent fantastic quality time with my loved ones over the break and today I'm heading Down Under with an exemption permission. Let's go 2022!!"
