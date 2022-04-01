Tennis
Djokovic remains number one after Hurkacz beats Medvedev in Miami

By
Daniil Medvedev
Hubert Hurkacz ensured Novak Djokovic will still be world number one next Monday rather than Russian Daniil Medvedev.

Miami, April 1: Daniil Medvedev missed the chance to return to the top of the rankings as he was beaten by Hubert Hurkacz in the quarter-finals of the Miami Open on Thursday.

Medvedev would have become world number one once again if he had defeated Hurkacz, but the defending champion won 7-6 (9-7) 6-3 on Hard Rock Stadium.

Novak Djokovic will remain the top-ranked male player on the planet thanks to Pole Hurkacz, who levelled his head-to-head record with the Russian at 2-2.

Carlos Alcaraz or Miomir Kecmanovic will do battle with eighth seed Hurkacz, who won 74 per cent of points on his first serve and broke Medvedev's serve three times, for a place in the final.

Hurkacz's win over the top seed was his second against a top-two player, with the first also coming against Medvedev at Wimbledon last year.

"I think the return was crucial. I was able to make a lot of returns and get some free points on my serve, because having rallies with Daniil is fun, but they get long,” Hurkacz said on his on-court interview.

"It is good I was able to get some free points. I have spent a lot of time in Florida, so I am used to the humidity. I think the conditions were in my favour today, so I tried to use them."

Story first published: Friday, April 1, 2022, 3:00 [IST]
Recent Tournaments
Mar 22, 2022 - Apr 03, 2022
ATP Miami Open presented by Itau:Womens Singles
Mar 21, 2022 - Mar 27, 2022
ATP Lille Challenger:Mens Singles
Mar 21, 2022 - Mar 27, 2022
ATP Zadar Challenger:Mens Singles
Mar 21, 2022 - Mar 27, 2022
ATP Biel Challenger:Mens Singles
Mar 21, 2022 - Mar 27, 2022
ATP Santa Cruz Challenger:Mens Singles
Mar 14, 2022 - Mar 20, 2022
ATP Arizona Challenger:Mens Singles
