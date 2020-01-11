Tennis
Djokovic withdraws from Adelaide International

By Dejan Kalinic
Novak Djokovic
Novak Djokovic's withdrawal from the Adelaide International was confirmed.

Adelaide, January 11: World number two Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from the Adelaide International.

The 16-time grand slam champion was scheduled to play at the inaugural edition of the event ahead of the Australian Open, but his withdrawal was announced on Saturday.

Djokovic, 32, has been in action for Serbia at the ATP Cup, winning all five of his singles matches to help his nation into the final.

Adelaide International tournament director Alistair MacDonald said: "We understand his decision and wish him the very best of luck for the remainder of the ATP Cup and the upcoming Australian Open."

A record seven-time Australian Open champion, Djokovic will again enter the tournament in Melbourne as one of the favourites.

The Australian Open begins on January 20.

Story first published: Saturday, January 11, 2020, 11:00 [IST]
