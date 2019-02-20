English

Three-time champion Tsonga out in Marseille

By Opta
Jo-Wilfried Tsonga

Marseille, February 20: Jo-Wilfried Tsonga's improved start to 2019 hit a stumbling block on Tuesday as the three-time champion bowed out of the Open 13 Marseille.

No player has won the ATP Tour event more times than Tsonga, who was triumphant in 2009, 2013 and 2017, matching the tallies of Marc Rosset and Thomas Enqvist.

But despite having ended a long wait for a triumph on the Tour at the Open Sud de France earlier this month, Tsonga could not extend a bid for a fourth Marseille victory beyond his opening match.

The Frenchman won the opening set against Andrey Rublev but then went down 2-6 6-4 6-2.

Tsonga was not the only home hopeful to see his challenge cut short, with Jeremy Chardy losing a pair of tie-breaks in vastly contrasting fashion as Matteo Berrettini emerged a 7-6 (14-12) 7-6 (7-0) winner.

Meanwhile, a bizarre development saw Constant Lestienne beaten by a man he had eliminated in qualifying.

Lestienne defeated Sergiy Stakhovsky on Monday, but the Ukrainian returned to the competition as a lucky loser and knocked the Frenchman out in three sets 24 hours later.

Benoit Paire came through in straight sets against Simone Bolelli, though, while fifth seed Fernando Verdasco and Peter Gojowczyk also won.

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 20, 2019, 4:20 [IST]
