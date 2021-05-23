Badosa claims maiden WTA Tour title in Belgrade

Badosa had to play two matches on Saturday, first progressing to the final by beating lucky loser Viktoriya Tomova 6-1 6-2.

The Spaniard's straight-sets win took only 63 minutes, so she still had plenty in reserve heading into the showdown with qualifier Ana Konjuh, but Badosa did ultimately not need the energy.

She was 6-2 2-0 up when Konjuh – who defeated Maria Camila Osorio Serrano earlier on Saturday – retired due to a right hip injury, sealing Badosa's triumph.

Badosa, 23, rounded off a successful week without having dropped a set. She had previously reached two semi-finals in her last two tournaments – in Charleston and Madrid, both against Ash Barty.

Very happy for winning my first @WTA title in Belgrade. A dream come true! We did it @javiermarti1! Thanks everyone for your immense support! ¡Muy feliz por ganar mi primer título WTA en Belgrado! ¡Un sueño hecho realidad! ¡Muchas gracias de por vuestro gran apoyo! pic.twitter.com/KG2M4ya4DD — Paula Badosa (@paulabadosa) May 22, 2021