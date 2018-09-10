Petra Martic wins in Chicago to claim maiden WTA Tour title

Chicago, September 10: Petra Martic clinched her first WTA Tour title by beating Mona Barthel in the Oracle Challenger Series final in Chicago on Sunday (September 9).
The Croatian – twice a runner-up in WTA singles finals – was too good for Barthel 6-4 6-1 in the decider.
Martic, the 27-year-old second seed, broke serve five times on her way to victory in one hour and seven minutes at the WTA 125K series tournament.
Maiden Martic!— Oracle Challenger Series (@OracleChallngrs) September 9, 2018
The 27 year-old has captured the Oracle Challenger Series - Chicago Title 🏆🏆#RoadtoIndianWells pic.twitter.com/TPy2OHtjK3
Barthel served five double faults, beaten in straight sets by Martic for the second time in her career.