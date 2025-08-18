Raducanu And Alcaraz To Compete Against Top Seeds In US Open Mixed Doubles First Round Emma Raducanu and Carlos Alcaraz will compete against top seeds Jack Draper and Jessica Pegula in the first round of the US Open mixed doubles at Flushing Meadows. By Mykhel Team Published: Monday, August 18, 2025, 21:26 [IST]

The US Open mixed doubles first round will feature a clash between British number ones Emma Raducanu and Carlos Alcaraz against Jack Draper and Jessica Pegula. This revamped event at Flushing Meadows spans two days, with initial rounds on Tuesday followed by semi-finals and finals on Wednesday. Draper and Pegula, top seeds, entered directly after their original partners withdrew.

Raducanu and Alcaraz received a wildcard entry. However, Alcaraz faces a tight schedule as he competes in the Cincinnati Open final against Jannik Sinner on Monday. The winner of their match could potentially face Novak Djokovic and Olga Danilovic if they overcome Mirra Andreeva and Daniil Medvedev in their opening game.

Sinner also enters as a wildcard alongside Katerina Siniakova, who replaces Emma Navarro. They are set to meet Alexander Zverev and Belinda Bencic in the first round. Meanwhile, Iga Swiatek, another Cincinnati finalist, teams up with Casper Ruud at Arthur Ashe Stadium to face Madison Keys and Frances Tiafoe.

This year's competition promises thrilling matches with top players like Djokovic, Medvedev, and Swiatek participating. The mixed doubles format adds an exciting dynamic to the tournament, showcasing diverse talents from both men's and women's tennis circuits.

The tournament's structure ensures intense competition over two days, culminating in the finals on Wednesday. Fans eagerly anticipate these matchups as players navigate tight schedules and challenging opponents to claim victory at Flushing Meadows.