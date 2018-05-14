Rafael Nadal gearing up to start 24 Hours of Le Mans

Madrid, May 14: Rafael Nadal will trade the tennis court for the race track next month, with the 16-time Grand Slam singles champion set to serve as the starter for the 24 Hours of Le Mans.
The World Endurance Championship confirmed on Monday that Nadal will get the prestigious race, taking place for the 86th time, underway at the Circuit de la Sarthe on June 16.
A post on their Twitter account read: "World-renowned tennis champion @RafaelNadal is to be race starter for the 86th @24hoursoflemans on Saturday 16 June 2018. The phenomenal sportsman is a fitting ambassador for the iconic race."
Nadal's compatriot and two-time Formula One world champion Fernando Alonso will race at Le Mans as he bids to win motor racing's triple crown of Le Mans, the Monaco Grand Prix and the Indy500.
The Spaniard made his Indy500 debut last year, engine trouble costing him a chance of registering an unlikely rookie victory at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
His former McLaren team-mate and 2009 F1 champion Jenson Button will also form part of the Le Mans field.
🇪🇸Viva Espana and Welcome @RafaelNadal ! #LEMANS24 https://t.co/meXVo8Ez1u— 24 Hours of Le Mans (@24hoursoflemans) May 14, 2018
Source: OPTA
