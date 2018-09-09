Rafael Nadal out of Spain's Davis Cup semi-final

English

Rafael Nadal retired from US Open semi-final
New York, September 9: Rafael Nadal will miss Spain's Davis Cup semi-final against France due to a knee injury.

Nadal retired while trailing his US Open last-four clash with Juan Martin del Potro by two sets to love on Friday (September 7), citing pain in his right knee.

The 17-time grand slam champion confirmed he would miss Spain's trip to Lille for their Davis Cup tie beginning on September 14.

"Hello everyone, on the way home, in addition to having missed the opportunity to play a grand slam final here in New York, you will know that I finally cannot play Davis Cup this weekend in Lille against France," Nadal wrote on Twitter on Saturday.

"I had made a good schedule thinking about my goals, including the Davis Cup, one of the reasons for not playing Cincinnati (in August).

"Very sad to not be able to try to help the team play the final."

Spain captain Sergi Bruguera confirmed Albert Ramos had been called up as Nadal's replacement.

    Read more about: tennis davis cup rafael nadal spain
    Story first published: Sunday, September 9, 2018, 8:20 [IST]
