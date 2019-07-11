English

Nadal books record 15th straight ATP Finals spot

By
Rafael Nadal
Victory over Sam Querrey in the Wimbledon quarterfinals saw Rafael Nadal become the first player to earn a place at the 2019 ATP Finals.

London, July 11: Rafael Nadal booked his place at the ATP Finals for a record 15th straight season with his quarterfinal win over Sam Querrey at Wimbledon on Wednesday.

French Open champion Nadal triumphed 7-5, 6-2, 6-2 on No.1 Court to become the first player to earn a spot at the end-of-season event at the O2 Arena in London.

The 33-year-old, whose other title this season came at the Internazionali d'Italia, takes a 17-match winning run into a tantalising semifinal against eight-time Wimbledon winner Roger Federer.

Nadal has never won the Finals, his best performances coming when he finished as the runner-up in 2010 and 2013.

He has only completed seven editions of the tournament, having withdrawn during the 2017 event due to a knee problem and opted out on six occasions – ankle and abdominal issues kept him out last year.

Novak Djokovic faces Roberto Bautista Agut in the other last-four clash and victory for the world number one would see him join Nadal in guaranteeing a place in the Finals.

Story first published: Thursday, July 11, 2019, 14:10 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 11, 2019

