Nadal 'very happy' after successful Davis Cup return

Playing for the first time since January's Australian Open having overcome a hip problem, world number one Nadal thumped Kohlschreiber 6-2, 6-2, 6-3 to level Spain's World Group tie with Germany at 1-1.

"It's positive, of course, winning in straight sets," the 16-time grand slam champion was quoted as saying by the Davis Cup's official website.

"It was a solid match. I feel comfortable back on the clay.

"It's a great feeling to be back. Coming back from injuries is always difficult, but it's great to be in front of my crowd on a very memorable day. I'm very happy with the match."

Nadal's victory in the tie held at the iconic outdoor clay court of Valencia Bull Ring was a timely one for Spain after David Ferrer was beaten 6-4, 6-2, 6-2 by Alexander Zverev in Valencia.

The tie between Italy and defending champions France is also level at 1-1, as is Croatia's fixture against Kazakhstan.

Lucas Pouille's five-set win over Andreas Seppi in Genoa was followed by Fabio Fognini coming from behind to beat Jeremy Chardy in four.

Marin Cilic dropped just five games in his victory over Dmitry Popko, but Borna Coric could not double Croatia's lead as he suffered a surprise four-set defeat to Mikhail Kukushkin.

Isner, Querrey give USA 2-0 lead



In Nashville, John Isner and Sam Querrey lifted the Americans to a 2-0 lead over last years runners-up Belgium as the US tries to reach the semis for the first time in six years.

Isner needed three hours and 14 minutes to dispose of world number 319 Joris de Loore 6-3, 6-7 (4/7), 7-6 (10/8), 6-4, while world number 14 Querrey beat 110th ranked Ruben Bemelmans 6-1, 7-6 (7/5), 7-5 in a two-hour long second rubber.

Belgium, who are playing without world No. 10 David Goffin, dont have a player ranked in the top 100 in their lineup.

