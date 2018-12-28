Returning Nadal misses out on final against Djokovic

The Spaniard endured a tough 2018 season with injury, completing just one hard-court tournament and most recently missing the year-end ATP Finals with an abdominal complaint.

And playing on Friday (December 28) for the first time since his semi-final retirement at the US Open in September, Nadal suffered a 4-6 6-3 6-4 last-four loss to defending champion Anderson at the Abu Dhabi exhibition.

The 17-time grand slam champion nudged in front midway through the first set and, although Anderson swiftly responded, another break and a hold secured the opener.

But Anderson shook off Nadal in the second to level the match and then remained patient under pressure, the South African breaking to lead 5-4 before closing out victory.

.@kandersonatp powers through an action-packed game against @rafaelnadal (4-6, 6-3, 6-4) this evening. Watch the defending champion in the GRANDE finale tomorrow at 7pm, tickets here - https://t.co/AaDLqtLe3b #AywaAnderson pic.twitter.com/XncG7TYThp — MWTC (@MubadalaTennis) December 28, 2018

Despite the defeat, Nadal reflected on-court: "I need to take it step by step after my surgery, but that's a positive start."

World number one Djokovic awaits Anderson in the final after racing to a 6-4 6-2 win over Karen Khachanov.

The Serbian made a fast start and wrapped up the first set despite subsequently slowing, then found his groove again in the second to break twice and finish with a flourish.