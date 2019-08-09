Nadal passes Federer for most ATP Masters 1000 wins

The defending champion eased to a 6-3 6-4 victory over Pella for his 379th win at ATP Masters 1000 level, going past Federer's tally of 378.

Nadal was in control throughout against a player he had beaten in straight sets in each of their previous three meetings.

The 18-time grand slam champion was untroubled, winning in one hour, 41 minutes to reach the quarter-finals in Montreal.

Make that 9️⃣ QFs in Canada for 🇪🇸 @RafaelNadal!



The top seed defeats Guido Pella 6-3, 6-4. | #CoupeRogers pic.twitter.com/0V9rO3w4LP — ATP Tour (@ATP_Tour) 9 August 2019

A mishit forehand from Pella handed Nadal the only break of the opening set in the second game and it was all the Spaniard needed.

Nadal broke again early in the second set, a brilliant forehand setting up an overhead at the net as he took a 2-1 lead.

However, Pella responded by breaking back in the sixth game, only for Nadal to restore his lead.

Nadal took a 4-3 lead by breaking to 15 when Pella sent a forehand well long, as he eased into the last eight and past Federer for most ATP Masters 1000 victories.