English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Nadal withdraws from Cincinnati Masters

Posted By: OPTA
Rafael Nadal
Rafael Nadal pulled out of the Cincinnati Masters just hours after claiming the Rogers Cup.

Cincinnati, August 13: World number one Rafael Nadal has withdrawn from the Cincinnati Masters in a bid to stay healthy following his Toronto success.

Nadal was set to be top seed in Cincinnati, where he won the title in 2013, after defeating Greek sensation Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-2 7-6 (7-4) in Sunday's Rogers Cup final.

However, the 17-time grand slam champion and 32-year-old Spaniard announced his withdrawal just hours after claiming an 80th ATP Tour title.

"I am very sorry to announce that I won't be playing in Cincinnati this year," Nadal said in a statement. "No other reason than personally taking care of my body and trying to keep as healthy as I feel now.

"I am very thankful to my friend Andre Silva, Tournament Director of the Cincinnati tournament, who after speaking to him on the phone understood what I said to him and understands the situation. I am sure the tournament will be a success and I wish him and his team all the best.

"I am also sad for those amazing fans in Cincy who always gave me great support. I am sure I'll see them next year and I am sorry I won't be with them this year.

"Thanks for all the support as always."

Nadal overcame three-time major winner Stan Wawrinka and Australian Open runner-up Marin Cilic en route to his 33rd Masters 1000 crown.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
FullTime: ARS 0 - 2 MCI
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Monday, August 13, 2018, 8:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 13, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue