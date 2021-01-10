Ramkumar, Ankita advance to 2nd round of Australian Open Qualifiers

Ramkumar, who is yet to make a Grand Slam main draw appearance, ousted 10th seed Argentine Facundo Bagnis with a hard-fought 7-6(6) 7-5 victory in one hour and 53 minutes in men's singles first round.

In the women's singles, Ankita outplayed Hungary's Reka-Luca Jani 6-2 6-2 in 67 minutes. Sumit Nagal has already been awarded a wild card entry into the men's singles main draw.