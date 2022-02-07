Tennis
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Ramos Vinolas claims fourth career title after stirring comeback in Cordoba Open decider

By Ben Somerford

Cordoba (Argentina), February 7: Albert Ramos Vinolas has fought back from a set down and a final-set double break down to win the Cordoba Open over Chilean qualifier Alejandro Tabilo on Sunday (February 6).

Spanish Sixth seed Ramos Vinolas won 4-6 6-3 6-4 in two hours and 40 minutes to claim his fourth career title.

The 34-year-old, who is ranked 44th in the world, trailed 4-1 in the third set, down two breaks but rallied back to win the next five games to clinch victory.

Tabilo had knocked out top seed Diego Schwartzman in the semi-finals and looked on course for victory after winning the first set when he sent down five aces.

The Chilean got a break ahead in both the second and third sets but could not hold his composure under pressure.

Ramos Vinolas was excellent on his return in the third set converting three of four break points, with the tiring Tabilo failing to have any aces in the deciding set.

The Spaniard, whose last title was in Estoril in 2021, improves to 4-7 in Finals at the ATP Level.

Comments

MORE DIEGO SCHWARTZMAN NEWS

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

Story first published: Monday, February 7, 2022, 6:50 [IST]
Other articles published on Feb 7, 2022

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments