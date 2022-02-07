Ramos Vinolas claims fourth career title after stirring comeback in Cordoba Open decider

Spanish Sixth seed Ramos Vinolas won 4-6 6-3 6-4 in two hours and 40 minutes to claim his fourth career title.

The 34-year-old, who is ranked 44th in the world, trailed 4-1 in the third set, down two breaks but rallied back to win the next five games to clinch victory.

Tabilo had knocked out top seed Diego Schwartzman in the semi-finals and looked on course for victory after winning the first set when he sent down five aces.

The Chilean got a break ahead in both the second and third sets but could not hold his composure under pressure.

Ramos Vinolas was excellent on his return in the third set converting three of four break points, with the tiring Tabilo failing to have any aces in the deciding set.

The Spaniard, whose last title was in Estoril in 2021, improves to 4-7 in Finals at the ATP Level.