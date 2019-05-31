English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

French Open: Federer downs Ruud in 400th grand slam singles match

By Opta
RogerFederer - cropped
Roger Federer

Paris, May 31: Roger Federer marked his 400th grand slam singles match with a routine 6-3 6-1 7-6 (10-8) victory over Casper Ruud in the third round of the French Open.

Federer's win secured a place in the last 16 at Roland Garros for a record 14th time and saw him become the oldest man to reach that stage in Paris since a 38-year-old Nicola Pietrangeli in 1972.

The Swiss produced some magnificent shots to counter a strong start from Ruud, whose father and coach Christian was in the draw when Federer made his French Open debut back in 1999.

Ruud gave a good account of himself and was unable to convert a set point in the third as Federer prevailed on Court Suzanne-Lenglen.

Ruud produced some confident groundstrokes during the early exchanges but was unable to make any inroads on Federer's serve and the 37-year-old broke him with a brilliant half-volley backhand from the baseline.

The 20-time major winner was one point away from dropping his serve in game eight but closed out the set in emphatic fashion with an overhead smash.

Ruud's dynamism kept him in rallies but also drew exquisite shots from Federer, though it was a backhand into the net that handed the 2009 champion the initiative in the second.

Federer remained clinical and moved 4-0 up with an excellent cross-court forehand and nullified a break point with an ace as he served out the set.

Ruud, who broke the top 100 for the first time in March, hinted at a comeback when he broke Federer early in the next set, but the third seed got straight back on serve with a fine winner down the line.

The Norwegian held on to force a tie-break and saw a chance to send the match to a fourth set taken away from him by Federer, who pounced on a costly double fault to clinch the win at the fourth attempt.

STATISTICAL BREAKDOWN Roger Federer bt Casper Ruud 6-3 6-1 7-6 (10-8)

WINNERS/UNFORCED ERRORS Federer - 52/36 Ruud - 28/26

ACES/DOUBLE FAULTS Federer - 11/3 Ruud - 2/6

BREAK POINTS WON Federer - 5/12 Ruud - 1/5

FIRST SERVE PERCENTAGE Federer - 61 Ruud - 68

PERCENTAGE OF POINTS WON ON FIRST/SECOND SERVE Federer - 80/51 Ruud - 67/32

TOTAL POINTS Federer - 114 Ruud - 90

More FRENCH OPEN News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Match 3 - June 1 2019, 03:00 PM
New Zealand
Sri Lanka
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Friday, May 31, 2019, 21:10 [IST]
Other articles published on May 31, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue