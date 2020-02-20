Tennis
Roger Federer to miss French Open after undergoing knee surgery

By Peter Thompson
Roger Federer to miss French Open after undergoing knee surgery

Paris, Feb 20: Roger Federer will miss the French Open after undergoing knee surgery on Wednesday (February 19), the 20-time grand slam champion has confirmed.

The 20-time grand slam champion was due to play in his second tournament of the year at the Dubai Tennis Championships next week after losing to Novak Djokovic in the semi-finals of the Australian Open last month.

Federer, 38, revealed on Thursday that he has been troubled by an issue with his right knee and underwent an arthroscopic operation in his native Switzerland, which should enable him to make a full recovery.

The world number three will sit out the second major of the year at Roland Garros in May, but expects to be back for the grass-court season.

Federer posted on Twitter: "My right knee has been bothering me for a little while.

"I hoped it would go away, but after an examination, and discussion with my team, I decided to have arthroscopic surgery in Switzerland yesterday.

"After the procedure, the doctors confirmed that it was the right thing to have done and are very confident of a full recovery.

"As a result, I will, unfortunately, have to miss Dubai, Indian Wells, Bogota, Miami and the French Open. I am grateful for everyone's support.

"I can't wait to be back playing again soon, see you on the grass!"

Story first published: Thursday, February 20, 2020, 16:20 [IST]
