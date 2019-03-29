English

Roger Federer outclasses Kevin Anderson in Miami

By Opta
Roger Federer in action against Kevin Anderson
Roger Federer in action against Kevin Anderson

Miami, March 29: Roger Federer produced a fine performance in a quarter-final thrashing of Kevin Anderson at the Miami Open on Thursday (March 28).

The Swiss three-time champion was in irresistible form early, crushing Anderson 6-0 6-4 in just 85 minutes in their last-eight clash.

Federer had won five of his six meetings with Anderson and he was in control from the outset against the South African sixth seed.

The 20-time grand slam champion, who finished with 13 winners and 12 unforced errors, will face Denis Shapovalov in the semi-finals after the Canadian overcame Frances Tiafoe.

Federer made a flying start as he cruised into a 3-0 lead, putting on an early show.

His incredible form was best illustrated to start the fifth game, Federer making reflex volleys before a backhand winner down the line.

The set was over in 27 minutes, a backhand volley winner sealing the opener for Federer.

A ruthless Federer broke again to start the second set, Anderson sending a backhand long after a lengthy opening game.

Anderson finally got on the board in the ninth game of the match and then broke back with a cross-court backhand winner to make it 3-3.

However, Anderson's revival was short-lived, Federer taking his sixth break point of a 14-minute ninth game before closing out victory.

    Story first published: Friday, March 29, 2019, 7:10 [IST]
