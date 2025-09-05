AFG vs UAE Live Streaming, Tri-Nation Series: When And Where To Watch Afghanistan-UAE Match Online And On TV In Afghanistan, India, Pakistan

Rohit Gobinath To Compete Against Om Verma In Boys Singles Final At KSLTA ITF World Tennis Tour Juniors

Rohit Gobinath is set to face Om Verma in the Boys' Singles final at the KSLTA ITF World Tennis Tour Juniors. Gobinath secured his spot by defeating fifth seed Ojash Mehlawat 6-4, 6-2. Meanwhile, Verma triumphed over sixth seed Adhiraj Thakur with a decisive 6-1, 6-0 victory. Both players are now preparing for an exciting final showdown.

In the Girls' Singles category, top seed Snigha Kanta advanced to the final after a challenging match against fourth seed Aleena Farid. Kanta won 6-3, 7-6 (4) at the SM Krishna Tennis Stadium. She will compete against eighth seed Deepshika Vinayagamurthy, who overcame Aahan Aahan with scores of 1-6, 6-3, 6-1. Vinayagamurthy showed resilience by bouncing back after losing the first set.

The Boys' Doubles title was claimed by Shaurya Bharadwaj and Prakaash Sarran. They defeated second seeds Yashwin Dahiya and Aditya Mor with a convincing scoreline of 6-3, 6-1. In the Girls' Doubles final, top seeds Aleena Farid and Angel Patel emerged victorious over Aahan Aahan and Divya Ungrish, winning 6-4, 6-1 to secure their crown.

Gobinath faced initial resistance from Mehlawat but managed to break through at 4-4 in the first set. He then took control of the match and comfortably closed out the second set to secure his win. Reflecting on his performance, Gobinath said, "My body condition was not at its peak today, so I had to really push myself. I was able to get to the deeper balls and covered the court well. I have been serving well and returning strongly with my backhand too."

Looking ahead to his final against Verma, Gobinath stated that maintaining focus will be crucial. "The key for the final will be to stay focused. While I need to make sure I don't lose points easily, it is also important that I attack every point," he added.

Snigda shared her thoughts on being a top seed: "There is pressure when you are the top seed; you are playing well and you are expected to keep that up. But once you're on the court it goes away and you just need to focus on the game." She had a tough semifinal match against Farid but managed to clinch victory despite feeling rusty.

Snigda's semifinal encounter lasted over two hours as she battled hard against Farid. "I was feeling quite rusty and was not serving my best today," she admitted. "Aleena fought very hard in both sets; I just stayed in the points longer to take the win."

Semi-Final Results

Boys' Singles Semi-Finals Rohith Hari Balaji Gobina Gobinath bt [5] Ojas Mehlawat 6-4, 6-2 Om Verma bt [6] Adhiraj Thakur 6-1, 6-0 Girls' Singles Semi-Finals [1] Snigha Kanta bt [4] Aleena Farid 6-3, 7-6 (4) [8] Deepshika Vinayagamurthy bt [5] Aahan Aahan 1-6, 6-3, 6-1 Boys' Doubles Finals Shaurya Bharadwaj/ Prakaash Sarran bt [2] Yashwin Dahiya/ Aditya Mor 6-3, 6-1 Girls' Doubles Finals [1] Aleena Farid/ Angel Patel bt Aahan Aahan/ Divya Ungrish 6-4, 6-1