Saketh Myneni bags final Wild Card for Bengaluru Open

Adil Kalyanpur awarded wild card for Bengaluru Open 2018 | Reigning Champion Sumit Nagal awarded wild card for Bengaluru Open ATP Challenger | Strong field for Bengaluru Open 2018

The USD 150,000 prize money ATP Challenger event kicks off at the Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association from Monday (November 12). Saketh joins Suraj Prabodh, defending champion Sumit Nagal and Adil Kalyanpur amongst the list of Wild Cards awarded for the main round of the prestigious event.

"Firstly, a big congratulation to all the organisers for making the Bengaluru Open bigger than the previous year. It is one of the biggest challenger tournaments in Asia and it will be a great opportunity for all the Indian players as well as tennis fans," said the lanky pro who won the coveted Arjuna Award last year.

Saketh is coming after a semifinal loss in the doubles event of the Shenzhen Challenger last month partnering Ramkumar Ramanathan and is currently ranked 315 in singles on the ATP ranking list, a jump of 298 places after he had finished the year 2017 with a ranking of 613. He is also ranked 213 in doubles.

"On a personal note, a big thank you to the organisers for believing in me and giving me a wild card to the main draw. I hope to utilize this opportunity and perform to the best of my abilities," said Saketh whose only win this season has been the Uzbekistan F2 Futures title and has had a couple of bridesmaid finishes on the Futures Circuit.

Saketh had withdrawn from the last edition of the Bengaluru Open even before he had played his first match as the injury he was nursing had flared up. "It is always exciting to play in our home country. I am looking forward to the Bengaluru Open 2018," said Saketh who had won the Gold medal in Mixed Doubles and a silver in the men's doubles at the Incheon Asian Games 2014.

"We are happy to confirm the Wild Card to Saketh who has emerged as a revelation to Indian tennis. He has had a phenomenal jump in the rankings in the last few years and went on to represent India in the Davis Cup apart from a stellar performance in the Asian Games. The Bengaluru Open just got strengthened with Saketh's participation and I am sure the spectators will enjoy his booming serves," said Sunil Yajaman, Tournament Director.

