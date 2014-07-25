Salman Khan supports her but Oneindia survey shows wave against Sania Mirza

Bangalore, July 25: Sania Mirza once again hogged limelight in the country but not for her tennis matches. This time Sania made headlines as her name has been announced as the ambassador of Telangana. While many supported the young star, opposition parties, especially BJP, in Telangana opposed the decision calling her "daughter-in-law of Pakistan".

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan too praised Sania while she faced criticism from many. However, unlike Salman, many people surprised the country as they voiced against the tennis star.

Oneindia conducted a survey in which more than 70 per cent people voted against Sania. More than 24,000 people participated in the survey in which question was raised whether BJP was right in opposing Sania's credential to become the ambassador of Telangana.

While 72.54 per cent said BJP was right in opposing Sania, only 27.46 per cent people claimed that she is still India's daughter and has all rights to become Telangana's ambassador.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) made official announcement saying Sania is the ambassador of the state. Opposing the decision, BJP leader in the state K Laxman called Sania as "daughter-in-law" of Pakistan. Laxman questioned Sania's credentials to be the brand ambassador of Telangana. BJP claimed Sania never participated in the agitation for a separate state of Telangana. Laxman also raised Sania's "non-local" status as well as her marriage to Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik.

Reacting against all criticism against her, Sania tweeted, "I am married to Mr Shoaib Malik, who is from Pakistan. I am an Indian, who will remain an Indian until the end of my life."

"It hurts me that so much precious time of prominent politicians and the media is being wasted on a petty issue of my being appointed the Brand Ambassador of my State of Telangana. I sincerely believe that this precious time should be spent on solving the more urgent issues of our State and country," added Sania while writing on the micro-blogging site Twitter.

Later many celebrities including Kiran Bedi, Brinda Karat and many others supported Sania. Salman Khan tweeted, Wah yaarrr! sania mirza , kamaal karti ho . Like the spirit , issse bolteh hain kick ass . ."

Kiran Bedi was quoted as saying, "These elected representatives are involved in very small talk. This is small talk and wasting big time of everyone. A daughter remains a daughter, she doesn't lose the roots in her country, and some of our elected people refuse to grow up."

Bedi also added, "If a man marries outside the country he is not called an outsider then why should a woman be called that? Sania is not only the pride of India but she is also now the pride of Pakistan. Is that not great?"

