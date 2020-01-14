Sania Mirza makes winning return to WTA circuit, enters women's doubles QFs of Hobart International

Returning to the court after two years, Sania and her Ukrainian partner Nadia Kichenok prevailed 2-6 7-6 (3) 10-3 over Oksana Kalashnikova of Georgia and Japan's Miyu Kato in a contest lasting one hour and 41 minutes.

The Indo-Ukrainian pair will next be up against Americans Vania King and Christina McHale.

The US combination upstaged fourth-seeded Spainish duo of Georgina Garcia Perez and Sara Sorribes Tormo 6-2 7-5 in a round of 16 clash.

Former world No.1 @MirzaSania makes a winning return to the @WTA, teaming with Nadiia Kichenok to defeat Oksana Kalashnikova and Miyu Kato 2-6 7-6(3) [10-3] #HobartTennis pic.twitter.com/qqCpKEQX87 — Hobart International (@HobartTennis) 14 January 2020

During her two years away from the game, the 33-year-old Sania battled injury breakdowns before taking a formal break to give birth to her son Izhaan.

The 33-year-old last played at China Open in October 2017.