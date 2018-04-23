Sania Mirza-Shoaib Malik expecting first child, due in October

Read in Telugu

The 31-year-old Indian tennis superstar, who is out of action due to a jumper knee issue since October 2017, tweeted a picture suggesting that she is pregnant.

Sania's father and coach Imran confirmed that the six-time Grand Slam champion is indeed expecting a child. "Yes, it's true," Imran said, adding that the baby is due in October.

At the start of the year, Sania had said that she was hoping to make a comeback to competitive tennis at the French Open. Sania at the recent 'Goa Fest 2018' had said that their child would keep surnames of both of them. "Today I will tell you a secret. My husband and I have spoken about it and we have decided that whenever we have a child, the child will have Mirza-Malik as a surname and not just Malik. So that's where we stand as a family including my husband. He actually wants a daughter," Sania had said.

Shoaib Malik too confirmed the development to Geo News. "We have been thinking about it for a while and look forward to our journey as parents InshaAllah .. when we found out we were ecstatic, needless to say, our families are overwhelmed and super happy and we wanted to share this amazing news with all our fans and well-wishers," Shoaib said in a press release.

Sania added: "We are soon to become parents. Having thought about it for a while, we both felt right now is the correct time to start a family. We are very excited to enter this new phase of our lives and look forward to our journey as parents.

Global super star Serena Williams had won the 2017 Australian Open when she was few weeks pregnant with her daugher Alexix Olympia and returned to the WTA Tour last month. Former world number one and Belgian star Kim Clijsters had come out of retirement in 2008, one year after giving birth to her daughter.