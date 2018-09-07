English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Comeback queen Serena lauds 'inspiring' Tiger Woods

Posted By: OPTA
Serena Williams in action at Flushing Meadows
Serena Williams in action at Flushing Meadows

New York, September 7: Serena Williams cited Tiger Woods as an inspiration after reaching the final of the US Open with a demolition of Anastasija Sevastova at Flushing Meadows.

Twelve months on from suffering severe complications following the birth of her first child, Williams will play the second grand slam final of her comeback year – against 20-year-old Naomi Osaka of Japan – on Saturday (September 8).

Williams lost to Angelique Kerber at Wimbledon, but has hit a higher level in New York, her latest outstanding display leading to a 6-3 6-0 victory over Sevastova.

Former world number one Williams, who insists she can still improve significantly as she gets more matches under her belt, recorded her latest win on the day Woods shot a sparkling 62 in round one of the BMW Championship.

Golf's biggest star has made a successful return of his own this year from back surgery, challenging at two majors and making the US Ryder Cup team.

Asked about Woods in her post-match news conference, Williams said: "I feel like he is on his way back. He's been coming back from all his back issues. It's been a disaster. But, boy, he never gave up. It's inspiring, actually.

"I don't think a lot of people really know how bad it was.

"I'm not at liberty to talk about it. But it definitely makes me realise that ... I can definitely do my best if he can, too, yeah."

Williams appeared close to tears in her on-court interview and reflected on the reasons for that in her news conference.

"I got a little emotional out there because last year I was literally fighting for my life in the hospital," she said.

"I think I was on my fourth surgery by now. What is today? I was on my third surgery. I had one more to go still.

"To come from that, in the hospital bed, not being able to move and walk and do anything, now only a year later, I'm not training, but I'm actually in these finals, in two in a row.

"Like I said, this is the beginning. I'm not there yet. I'm on the climb still. I just feel like not only is my future bright, even though I'm not a spring chicken, but I still have a very, very bright future. That is super exciting for me.

"I just feel like there's a lot of growth to still go in my game. That's actually the most exciting part."

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Preview: 5th Test: India vs England
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Friday, September 7, 2018, 9:10 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 7, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue