English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Serena Williams to begin 2020 season in Auckland

By Opta
Serena Williams set for Auckland Open return
Serena Williams set for Auckland Open return

New York, August 20: Serena Williams will begin her 2020 WTA Tour season at the Auckland Open.

The 23-time grand slam champion is returning to the WTA International event next year, it was announced on Tuesday (August 20).

Williams played in Auckland in 2017, losing in the last 16 before going on to win the Australian Open later in January.

"Oh man, I want to win that title so bad," Williams said in a release, having announced her engagement to Alexis Ohanian during her previous visit.

"Last time I was there I had so much going on and although I fought through to win my first match, I know I didn't play to my level.

"I have such amazing memories that are really special to me from Auckland. I would really like to add some on-court memories to that list."

Williams is one major title shy of matching Margaret Court's record of 24 grand slam singles crowns, with the US Open beginning next week.

The American great withdrew from the Western & Southern Open last week after retiring during the Rogers Cup final on August 11 due to a back injury.

More SERENA WILLIAMS News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: WOL 1 - 1 MUN
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Tuesday, August 20, 2019, 8:40 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 20, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue