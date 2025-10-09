Harshit Rana is playing for India after One Delivery in IPL Final, says Ravi Ashwin in blunt criticism

India vs South Africa Live Streaming, Women's World Cup 2025: Where to Watch IND Women vs SA Women Match 10 in India, UK, USA and Other Countries?

Premier League set for to Grassroots Football Development in India, New Project to be Launched Soon

IND vs WI: Will Sai Sudharsan keep his Place for 2nd Test? India coach gives clear message

Where will Mitchell Starc play as former RCB, KKR star Set for Big Bash League Return After 11 Years?

Shanghai Masters 2025: Djokovic Vomits, Emma Raducanu Collapsed - How extreme heat in China tormented Tennis stars By MyKhel Staff Published: Thursday, October 9, 2025, 13:02 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

Relentless heat and humidity have turned this week's tennis action in China into a gruelling survival test for the world's top players.

From Novak Djokovic vomiting courtside to Alexander Zverev pouring sweat out of his shoes and Emma Raducanu collapsing mid-match, conditions at the Shanghai Masters and Wuhan Open have left players visibly struggling in temperatures above 30°C and humidity exceeding 80%.

China heat stifles Novak Djokovic, Alexander Zverev and Others

Novak Djokovic, chasing his 25th Grand Slam-level title run, battled not only his opponent but also the weather and an ankle scare during his Shanghai Masters clash with Spain's Jaume Munar. The 38-year-old Serb repeatedly crouched between rallies, vomited on court, and collapsed after an unforced error before summoning enough resilience to win in three sets. Calling it "very challenging physically," Djokovic admitted the suffocating humidity made every point an ordeal.

Germany's world No. 3 Alexander Zverev also endured a torrid time, changing shoes mid-match as sweat poured from them during his Monday defeat. In the stands, fans waved hand fans and pressed cool packs to their heads as the stifling air made conditions arduous for everyone inside the still-open roof arena.

Meanwhile, Denmark's Holger Rune described the atmosphere as "brutal" and voiced anger over player safety. "Do you want a player to die on court?" the 21-year-old snapped during one exchange, urging the ATP to implement a formal heat rule similar to the WTA's policy. The ATP later stated that player safety remains its "top priority" but confirmed that any weather-related decisions currently rest with the on-site supervisor and medical teams.

In Wuhan, the heat has proven just as punishing for the women's circuit. The WTA's heat rule was triggered on Monday and Tuesday as temperatures topped 30°C, allowing players extended breaks and limited roof closures. Nevertheless, several players couldn't continue-Emma Raducanu retired from her first-round match after suffering dizziness and having her vitals checked, while Jelena Ostapenko also pulled out mid-match.

World number two Iga Swiatek called on organisers to better plan match timings for outside courts, remarking, "I hope the other matches will be scheduled at a time where girls can compete, rather than just die on the court."

Meteorologists warn that the oppressive conditions are set to persist, with highs expected to peak at 33°C on Sunday-the day of the Shanghai final. Scientists have long cautioned that human-driven climate change is intensifying frequency and severity of such extreme weather events, forcing professional sports like tennis to confront the growing impacts of global heat stress.