Halep retires due to back injury in Wuhan

London, September 25: Simona Halep revealed a back injury led to her retirement against Elena Rybakina in the Wuhan Open third round on Wednesday.
The Romanian world number six was trailing the wildcard 5-4 when she retired at the WTA Premier event.
Halep, who suffered a back injury late last year, said she felt pain during the ninth game of the match.
"It's a lower back . I think it's more muscle, but I don't know yet because I didn't check it properly," she told reporters, via the WTA.
" 4-4, 0-30, with the backhand. I had a sharp pain.
"I don't know yet . It looks a little bit different but it's still the same zone."
Halep has enjoyed a fine 2019 season, including winning the Wimbledon title in July.