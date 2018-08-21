Injured Halep withdraws from Connecticut Open

After a month off following Wimbledon, Halep embarked on a sensational two-week spell in which she won the Rogers Cup and was then surprisingly beaten by Kiki Bertens in the final of the Cincinnati Masters on Sunday (August 19).

The Romanian had been in line to enter this week's WTA Premier tournament in Connecticut in the second round, but she has pulled out to recover following her hectic schedule.

"So sorry to the tournament and fans that I am not able to play at the @connecticutopen this week," she wrote on Twitter. "I really hope I will get to come back next year!"

In a video message on the tournament's official page, Halep added: "I really wanted to play and I saw that many fans bought tickets to see me play, but I feel very sore with my Achilles and I need some rest.

"I had so many matches in the last two weeks. It's tough."

So sorry to the tournament and fans that I am not able to play at the @connecticutopen this week. I really hope I will get to come back next year! https://t.co/f8aFS5QbXj — Simona Halep (@Simona_Halep) August 20, 2018